Analysts Anticipate Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $3.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of FENC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.89. 46,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,931. The firm has a market cap of $231.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 33.11 and a current ratio of 33.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.