Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS.

Shares of SBNY traded up $12.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $309.06. 7,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,172. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.02 and its 200-day moving average is $251.25. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signature Bank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Signature Bank worth $55,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

