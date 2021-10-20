Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $221.84 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1,881.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018,857 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $221,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,684,000 after acquiring an additional 266,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after buying an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after buying an additional 68,147 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,583,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,892,000 after buying an additional 44,691 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA opened at $248.68 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.91 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total value of $752,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,406,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,093 shares of company stock worth $14,526,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

