WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDFC traded down $15.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,360. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of -0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WD-40 stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of WD-40 worth $29,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

