WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

WDFC traded down $14.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,360. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WD-40 stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 50,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of WD-40 worth $29,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

