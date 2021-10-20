United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.16) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 795,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,497,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.