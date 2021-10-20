Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 609.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.56% of Ulta Beauty worth $295,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. BP PLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 243.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after buying an additional 52,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $367.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

