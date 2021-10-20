Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-7.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.42. Dover also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.450-$7.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $167.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $176.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Dover’s payout ratio is 35.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

