Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.27

Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.27 and traded as low as $19.58. Escalade shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 42,361 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $273.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Escalade by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Escalade by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Escalade by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Escalade by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Escalade by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

