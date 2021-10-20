Dodge & Cox Acquires 2,026,145 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 2.80% of Nutrien worth $969,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 82.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Nutrien by 23.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Nutrien by 56.9% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 462,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,071,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 48,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,361. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $72.21.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.