Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will report ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.40). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.31) EPS.

RRGB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CL King started coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,822. The firm has a market cap of $319.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $41.34.

In related news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth purchased 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 180,529 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

