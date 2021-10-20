FCA Corp TX Has $11.93 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 3.4% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FCA Corp TX owned about 0.41% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 555,622 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,060,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,361,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 477,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,840,000.

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $35.27. 2,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,539. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09.

