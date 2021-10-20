Financial Advisors Network Inc. Cuts Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in CVB Financial by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,435. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.54.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.43 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.