Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,516 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 14.48% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $1,686,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,751. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

TAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

