Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.00

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.00 and traded as low as C$7.14. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.15, with a volume of 252,500 shares.

EXE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.46.

The company has a market capitalization of C$644.85 million and a P/E ratio of 10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.00.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$307.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$307.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

About Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

