Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.88

Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.88 and traded as low as C$14.86. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.90, with a volume of 44,164 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The company has a market cap of C$470.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.88.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.47 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.30%.

In other news, Director Morris Fischtein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.32, for a total transaction of C$76,614.00.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

