Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Decreases By 20.1%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 188,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 27,162 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 13.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth about $633,000.

Shares of AOD remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,568. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

