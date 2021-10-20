Sesen Bio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 55,869 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 548% compared to the average volume of 8,621 call options.

Shares of SESN traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. 3,466,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,264,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 53.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,591 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 73.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 58.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 482,514 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 27.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 64,450 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SESN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.