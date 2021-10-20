Sesen Bio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 55,869 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 548% compared to the average volume of 8,621 call options.
Shares of SESN traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. 3,466,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,264,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.04.
Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SESN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.
About Sesen Bio
Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.