Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Up 6%

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s stock price shot up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.95. 4,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 425,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ERAS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Erasca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.49). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

