Harvest Volatility Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,825 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for 1.7% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $21,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.89. 95,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,518. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $51.48 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.46.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.