RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.54. 34,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.74. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $47.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 1.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

