Harvest Volatility Management LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,420 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

QCOM stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.94. 115,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,738,524. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.64. The stock has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

