iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Bought by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for 0.6% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITB traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,004 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.43.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

