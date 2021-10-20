AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) versus Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Financial Review

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AstraZeneca and Bolt Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AstraZeneca 1 2 11 0 2.71 Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

AstraZeneca currently has a consensus target price of $124.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.72%. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $41.40, indicating a potential upside of 227.27%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than AstraZeneca.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AstraZeneca and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstraZeneca $26.62 billion 7.05 $3.20 billion $2.01 30.15 Bolt Biotherapeutics $230,000.00 2,046.06 -$60.73 million ($22.26) -0.57

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Biotherapeutics. Bolt Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of AstraZeneca shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AstraZeneca and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstraZeneca 12.77% 40.02% 8.82% Bolt Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AstraZeneca beats Bolt Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers. It is also developing programmed cell death-ligand 1 program for tumors that are nonresponsive to immune checkpoint blockade; and myeloid modulators. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood city, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.