KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for NextEra Energy in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NYSE NEE opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.