Sage Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.95. 234,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,100. The business has a 50 day moving average of $407.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.37 and a 12 month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

