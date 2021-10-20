Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 961 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.18. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,830. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.76. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.49 and a one year high of $91.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

