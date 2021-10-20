CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:CIT traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $52.03. 5,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 199.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

