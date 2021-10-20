Frontier Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.76. 9,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,436. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average is $86.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.49.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

