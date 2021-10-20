-$0.53 EPS Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.25). Seagen posted earnings of $3.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.54. 553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,407. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.57. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $202.92.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

