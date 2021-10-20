Fortress Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,642 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $30,822,372.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,665,955 shares in the company, valued at $42,020,945,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,634 shares of company stock valued at $240,523,101. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.59. 11,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

