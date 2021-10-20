Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Shares Acquired by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 90.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,937,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918,090 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 7.73% of Aspen Group worth $12,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASPU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 34,515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aspen Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aspen Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 49,355 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aspen Group by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ASPU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,490. The firm has a market cap of $137.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.65. Aspen Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Douglas Kass purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASPU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.