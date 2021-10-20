Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Shares Gap Down to $11.55

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.55, but opened at $11.20. Largo Resources shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 1,452 shares.

LGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $728.17 million and a P/E ratio of 36.09.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $54.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,846,000. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter worth $436,817,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter worth $46,582,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter worth $6,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter worth $6,021,000.

About Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

