Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 303,397 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 4.93% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at $10,472,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 158.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 100,802 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at $1,399,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 52,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.62. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,036. The company has a market capitalization of $225.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

