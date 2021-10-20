Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIVHY. Redburn Partners upgraded Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale began coverage on Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

VIVHY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 69,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

