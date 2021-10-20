Zacks: Brokerages Expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Will Announce Earnings of -$7.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings of ($7.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.99) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($9.90). RenaissanceRe reported earnings per share of ($2.64) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 193.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.19 to $18.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNR traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.03. 2,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.24. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $185.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

