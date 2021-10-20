Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s 5th Largest Position

Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.2% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $67,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.76. 808,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,225,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $483.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.08. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.44.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.