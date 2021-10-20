MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Up 7.8%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 124,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,857,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 13.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 3.93.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,221.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MicroVision by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 188,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 509.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 79,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,071,000 after buying an additional 171,345 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 151.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. 25.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

