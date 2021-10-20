Frontier Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 123.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 189.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,853,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,518,000 after purchasing an additional 253,601 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,967. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

