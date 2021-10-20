PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Bought by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in PAR Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,442,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,049,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 330,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 44,281 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.21. The company had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.