Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Boosted by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,692. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $137.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average of $85.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

