iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,481,000 after acquiring an additional 112,154 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $225.72. The stock had a trading volume of 188,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,068,225. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.14 and a 200 day moving average of $223.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $151.39 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.