Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,570 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Penn Virginia worth $14,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 137.5% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 30.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 882,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

PVAC stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.54. Penn Virginia Co. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. Research analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.