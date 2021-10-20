Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 253,120 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 397,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,120 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $40,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.72. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

