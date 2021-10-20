H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,364,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,550 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of H&R Block worth $55,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

