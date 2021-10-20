Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,132,000 after buying an additional 796,312 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Manulife Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Manulife Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Manulife Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,830,000 after acquiring an additional 246,487 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Shares of MFC opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

