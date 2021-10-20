Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Invests $397,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.