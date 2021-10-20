Analysts Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to Post $0.13 EPS

Analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.53 million, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

