Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $602,000 Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Whirlpool stock opened at $205.64 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $171.33 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

