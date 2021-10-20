TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Position Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of TC Energy worth $41,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 905,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,870,000 after acquiring an additional 43,427 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 52,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 744,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of TRP opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.94%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

